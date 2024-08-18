Strict Security Measures For Churches
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The district police made strict security arrangements for churches in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday.
A spokesman for the district police said here that District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community.
An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches.
Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and law-enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on Sunday.
