Strict Security Measures For Churches
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The district police made strict security arrangements for churches in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday.
A spokesman for district police said here that District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib Ashraf had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community.
An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches.
Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on Sunday.
