Strict Security Measures For 'Easter Day':

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Strict security measures for 'Easter Day':

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The district police made strict security arrangements for churches on occasion of Easter Day in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday.

A spokesman for district police said here that District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community.

An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches.

Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on the Easter Day security.

