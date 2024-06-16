Strict security measures for Eid-ul-Azha by police

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Mirpurkhas district police have issued a high alert for Eid-ul-Azha and finalized their security strategy.

According to a press release issued by SSP office spokesman here on Sunday, On the orders of IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and under the direction of DIGP Mirpurkhas Range Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SSP Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry has beefed up the security on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

For this, the arrangements under the security plan have been finalized.

According to the security program, a total of 1,076 police officers and personnel have been deployed in Mirpurkhas district.

31 pickets have been set up on the routes and 24 police mobiles were deployed to patrol the district, and four QRF (Quick Response Force) teams are on duty. Police commandos and plainclothes personnel have been deployed at mosques, imam bargahs, Eid gatherings, markets, bazaars, bus stops, etc.

In the police control room, closed-circuit cameras will be used to monitor the situation during Eid-ul-Azha while preventing crime in urban areas as well as ensuring the safety of commuters on major highways on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to increased police patrols to ensure security, temporary checkpoints have also been set up at various locations, with police personnel stationed at city entrances to check suspicious persons and vehicles.

SSP Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry has given instructions to all the SDPOs and SHOs of the district to maintain law and order especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In order to maintain the flow of traffic, traffic police personnel have also been deployed in and around Eid prayer gatherings.

APP/hms/378