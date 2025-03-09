Open Menu

Strict Security Measures Imposed For Joint Session Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Stringent security arrangements have been enforced at Parliament House ahead of the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), with strict entry restrictions in place.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, entry for guests has been completely prohibited, while media representatives will be allowed in limited numbers.

Media organizations have been directed to submit the Names of only two reporters through their designated beat reporters to avoid any security-related issues.

The Secretariat stated that media outlets which have already submitted their reporters' credentials can collect their special invitation cards from the relevant office.

Organizations that have yet to submit names are advised to send the details of their two representatives via the designated WhatsApp number to ensure smooth access during the joint session.

