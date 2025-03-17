Strict Security Measures In Place For In-Camera Parliamentary Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.
Senior government officials and military leaders will attend the session, where they will hold detailed discussions on the country’s overall security situation.
According to the spokesperson, all parliamentary leaders of political parties, along with their representatives, are expected to participate in the meeting.
Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure foolproof security.
Strict measures are in place inside and around the Parliament House.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors. Media personnel will not be allowed to enter the Parliament building. Press cards issued to journalists will not be valid on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
No unauthorized persons will be allowed entry into the Parliament premises during the meeting. In addition, carrying mobile phones inside the National Assembly Hall will be strictly prohibited throughout the session.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister ..
SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sec ..
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi
Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40
LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape o ..
Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting1 minute ago
-
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood1 minute ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar2 minutes ago
-
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..2 minutes ago
-
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi7 minutes ago
-
LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape or out of wedlock7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering41 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day39 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism39 minutes ago