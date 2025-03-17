Open Menu

Strict Security Measures In Place For In-Camera Parliamentary Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting

Tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Senior government officials and military leaders will attend the session, where they will hold detailed discussions on the country’s overall security situation.

According to the spokesperson, all parliamentary leaders of political parties, along with their representatives, are expected to participate in the meeting.

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure foolproof security.

Strict measures are in place inside and around the Parliament House.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors. Media personnel will not be allowed to enter the Parliament building. Press cards issued to journalists will not be valid on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

No unauthorized persons will be allowed entry into the Parliament premises during the meeting. In addition, carrying mobile phones inside the National Assembly Hall will be strictly prohibited throughout the session.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ra ..

ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Pa ..

Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting

1 minute ago
 Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in uphold ..

Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood

1 minute ago
 Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Sing ..

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar

2 minutes ago
 Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace ..

Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs ..

SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sec ..

2 minutes ago
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Han ..

Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi

7 minutes ago
 Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 4 ..

Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40

7 minutes ago
 LHC rules biological father responsible for suppor ..

LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape o ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to ..

Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari

7 minutes ago
 MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ..

MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad

41 minutes ago
 Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for ..

Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan