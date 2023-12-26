Strict security measures made for celebrations of new year night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations on new year night besides a traffic management plan has also been finalized on Tuesday to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one-wheeling motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Under elaborate security arrangements, several police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment for churches and public places.

According to police officials, ladies police and the personnel of a special branch will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district.

The security duty at public places, including parks, was being made more effective. Security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

All DSPs and SHOs have been ensured effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain clothesmen and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he said. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels and guest houses.