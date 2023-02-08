UrduPoint.com

Strict Security Measures Ordered For BZU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed officials concerned to ensure tight security steps for the varsity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed officials concerned to ensure tight security steps for the varsity.

Chairing a meeting to strengthen security for BZU here, he directed to depute security guards at boundary wall, round the clock.

If needed, he said, barbed wire should also be erected at the wall adding that checking at the entry gates should be tightened.

The Pro VC issued special directions for installation of security cameras and repairing of boundary wall.

It merits mentioning here that security institution had identified security threats to BZU and the institutes are in close liaison for security audit.

Resident Officer (RO) Tahir Mehmood, Chief Security Officer (CSO) Zahid Mahmood, Director IT Shaid Fareed and Project Director (PD) Azhar Khitab were also present in the meeting.

