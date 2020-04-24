UrduPoint.com
Strict Security Measures To Be Ensured During Ramazan: RPO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Regional Police Officer, (RPO), Waseem Ahmed Khan on Friday said that strict security and safety measures would be ensured during Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer, (RPO), Waseem Ahmed Khan on Friday said that strict security and safety measures would be ensured during Ramazan.

According to PRO to regional police office, security plan has been finalised by police across the region to avoid any untoward incident during Ramazan and to ensure safety measures against coronavirus.

The police have declared 49 mosques in category A, 114 in category B while 1820 mosques have been declared in category C. The RPO said that there would be red alert security at all worship places during the holy month.

He urged masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and ensure distance during Namaz as per government instructions. He said that police would launch comprehensive awareness campaign during Ramazan against coronavirus.

Waseem Ahmed Khan said administrators must ensure implementation of government's SoP against COVID-19.

