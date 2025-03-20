Strict Security Measures To Be Ensured On Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali (RA)
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed that security measures will be extremely tight on the occasion of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed that security measures will be extremely tight on the occasion of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).
In continuation of this, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed in the provincial capital, Lahore, for the security of mourning processions and majalis. Security will remain highly stringent on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).
More than 26,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the province, including Lahore, for the security of mourning processions and majalis.
Punjab Police spokesperson, while providing details, said that 17,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of 192 mourning processions, while over 9,000 officers and personnel will be performing duties at 955 majalis.
To ensure the security of participants in the processions and majalis, 1,971 metal detectors and 457 walk-through gates will be utilized. Continuous monitoring of mourning processions and majalis will be conducted with the assistance of Safe Cities Authority and district administration cameras.
Across Punjab, including Lahore, 27 mourning processions categorized as “A” will be taken out, and 62 majalis will be held. All activities will be monitored from the Central Control and Monitoring Room established at the Central Police Office.
The IG Punjab said that police will remain on high alert and will ensure complete checking of participants in the mourning processions and majalis.
Female police officers will be deployed for the security checking of female mourners. Commandos in plain clothes will be present in the mourning processions, and snipers will be deployed on the rooftops along the routes. Special arrangements will be made to maintain smooth traffic flow through alternative routes across the province.
Dolphin Squad, PRU, Special Branch, CTD, and all field formations will adopt a joint strategy for security arrangements on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).
The IG Punjab further said that RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs should remain present in the field to inspect the security arrangements for processions and majalis in sensitive districts.
Recent Stories
Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions
National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..
Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah
Tax office continues action against PoS violations
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..
Meeting on KP lease policy held
Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajeeha19 seconds ago
-
Tax office continues action against PoS violations1 minute ago
-
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods1 minute ago
-
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March1 minute ago
-
Meeting on KP lease policy held5 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi5 minutes ago
-
MD NPF reviews NPF Turkish hospital, Police welfare projects5 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures to be ensured on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA)5 minutes ago
-
Departmental promotions continue in Punjab Police51 seconds ago
-
Kohistani meets minority leaders, pledges to address community concerns53 seconds ago
-
Two kids sustain injuries as roof collapses54 seconds ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of Inspector Jahangir Ahmed56 seconds ago