Strict security measures to be ensured on Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has directed that security measures will be extremely tight on the occasion of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

In continuation of this, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed in the provincial capital, Lahore, for the security of mourning processions and majalis. Security will remain highly stringent on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

More than 26,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the province, including Lahore, for the security of mourning processions and majalis.

Punjab Police spokesperson, while providing details, said that 17,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of 192 mourning processions, while over 9,000 officers and personnel will be performing duties at 955 majalis.

To ensure the security of participants in the processions and majalis, 1,971 metal detectors and 457 walk-through gates will be utilized. Continuous monitoring of mourning processions and majalis will be conducted with the assistance of Safe Cities Authority and district administration cameras.

Across Punjab, including Lahore, 27 mourning processions categorized as “A” will be taken out, and 62 majalis will be held. All activities will be monitored from the Central Control and Monitoring Room established at the Central Police Office.

The IG Punjab said that police will remain on high alert and will ensure complete checking of participants in the mourning processions and majalis.

Female police officers will be deployed for the security checking of female mourners. Commandos in plain clothes will be present in the mourning processions, and snipers will be deployed on the rooftops along the routes. Special arrangements will be made to maintain smooth traffic flow through alternative routes across the province.

Dolphin Squad, PRU, Special Branch, CTD, and all field formations will adopt a joint strategy for security arrangements on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The IG Punjab further said that RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs should remain present in the field to inspect the security arrangements for processions and majalis in sensitive districts.