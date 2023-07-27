Open Menu

Strict Security Monitoring Of Muharram Programs Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed and SP Investigation Tank Hajji Nasir Khan here on Thursday paid separate visits to Imambarghas at Garah Baloch, Ranwal and Tank city to monitor Muharram programs and review security arrangements for Ashura processions.

During their visits, they reviewed security measures at check-points, Imambarghas and checked CCTV cameras including at Sector No.

01 City Tank, Sector No. 02 Garh Baloch and Sector No. 03 of Ranwal.

They also directed the officers and jawans to ensure the implementation of Muharram security plan in letter and spirit.

Besides, they met with custodians of the Imambarghas and discussed matters regarding arrangements.

The senior officers of Tank police expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and said that Tank Police was committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

