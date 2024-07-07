Open Menu

Strict Security Of Churches In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The district police made strict security arrangements for churches in Sargodha and other parts of the district here on Sunday.

A spokesman for district police said here that District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi had ordered foolproof security for churches and all other religious places of the Christian community.

An adequate number of police officers and personnel were deployed in and around churches. Personnel of Elite Force, Traffic Police and other law enforcement agencies were also deployed at important points on Sunday.

