Strict security on 2nd day of Christmas across province.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements were made for Christian places of worship across the province on the second day of Christmas.

IG Punjab had directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to come up with a special plan for security of Sunday prayer rites in the churches while at the same time all field officers personally monitored security of recreational spots and parks .

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that patrols of patrolling forces should be intensified in view of overcrowded public places and lady personnel would also perform security duties in recreational places and parks. Following these instructions, foolproof security arrangements were made in all the districts of the province.

IG Punjab has directed the supervisory officers to ensure protection of life and property of citizens with the same diligence and dedication in future also.

Punjab Police spokesman said that an additional contingent of traffic wardens was deployed on Sunday to maintain smooth traffic flow outside the churches and recreational areas while legal actions were also taken against aerial firing, kite flying, one wheeling and hooliganism. He further said that upon reporting on 15, immediate legal action would be taken against negative elements which were spoiling happiness of the citizens.