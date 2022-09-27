UrduPoint.com

Strict Security Planned For Rabi-ul-Awwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Strict security planned for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday ordered adoption of strict security measures during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday ordered adoption of strict security measures during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Chairing a meeting with high ups of Karachi Police range at his office, he dirceted the officers to coordinate with the organizers of Milad and processions of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was also attended by religious scholars and organizers of processions.

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of districts briefed the meeting in detail about security strategy devised by them for the month.

On the occasion, strict security strategy at the entry and exit points of the megalopolis were also discussed.

The Swat teams of Special Security Unit (SSU) were directed to remain on alert to avert any untoward event, besides, enhancing the security of all sensitive and important installations of the city.

The traffic would not be allowed to commute on the routes of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.

Participants of meeting were informed that strict monitoring of social media was being carried out and stern legal action would be taken against elements involved in spreading any kind of religious hatred on social media.

Zonal Deputy IGPs, DIGPs of CIA, Admin Branch, Traffic Police, district SSPs, other senior officers and Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab of Sunni Ittehad Council and religious figures attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Swat Social Media CIA Traffic Alert Event All

Recent Stories

Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate ..

Flour stalls set up to sell commodity at govt rate

18 seconds ago
 DC Larkana issues report regarding providing assis ..

DC Larkana issues report regarding providing assistance to the rain/flood affect ..

20 seconds ago
 Biodegradable packaging to reduce environmental po ..

Biodegradable packaging to reduce environmental pollution: Dr Iqrar

21 seconds ago
 Consultative session on political parties funding ..

Consultative session on political parties funding held

22 seconds ago
 More Americans Face Hunger Because of Inflation, E ..

More Americans Face Hunger Because of Inflation, Expiring Federal Benefits - Rep ..

24 seconds ago
 Govt collaborating with provinces on administrativ ..

Govt collaborating with provinces on administrative issues: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.