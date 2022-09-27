Strict security planned for Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday ordered adoption of strict security measures during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday ordered adoption of strict security measures during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Chairing a meeting with high ups of Karachi Police range at his office, he dirceted the officers to coordinate with the organizers of Milad and processions of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was also attended by religious scholars and organizers of processions.

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of districts briefed the meeting in detail about security strategy devised by them for the month.

On the occasion, strict security strategy at the entry and exit points of the megalopolis were also discussed.

The Swat teams of Special Security Unit (SSU) were directed to remain on alert to avert any untoward event, besides, enhancing the security of all sensitive and important installations of the city.

The traffic would not be allowed to commute on the routes of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions.

Participants of meeting were informed that strict monitoring of social media was being carried out and stern legal action would be taken against elements involved in spreading any kind of religious hatred on social media.

Zonal Deputy IGPs, DIGPs of CIA, Admin Branch, Traffic Police, district SSPs, other senior officers and Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab of Sunni Ittehad Council and religious figures attended the meeting.