Open Menu

Strict Security Provided At Churches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Strict security provided at churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Under the directives of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, security in the provincial capital was put on high alert on Sunday.

The Lahore police developed a comprehensive security plan for churches, with additional police personnel, including snipers, deployed at sensitive churches and key locations. Police teams remained vigilant and actively performed their security duties.

Lahore police officials ensured foolproof security at churches during services and at significant sites.

Search and sweep operations continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive areas. Supervisory officers closely monitored security arrangements at churches and other critical sites. Rigorous checks were conducted at the city's entry and exit points for both people and vehicles. The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite teams ensured effective patrolling around churches and important areas, keeping a vigilant watch on any suspicious activity.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Alert Sunday Christian

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

24 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan