Strict security provided at churches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Under the directives of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, security in the provincial capital was put on high alert on Sunday.

The Lahore police developed a comprehensive security plan for churches, with additional police personnel, including snipers, deployed at sensitive churches and key locations. Police teams remained vigilant and actively performed their security duties.

Lahore police officials ensured foolproof security at churches during services and at significant sites.

Search and sweep operations continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive areas. Supervisory officers closely monitored security arrangements at churches and other critical sites. Rigorous checks were conducted at the city's entry and exit points for both people and vehicles. The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite teams ensured effective patrolling around churches and important areas, keeping a vigilant watch on any suspicious activity.