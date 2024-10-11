Strict security provided for Juma prayers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The police made strict security arrangements for Juma (Friday) prayers in the city, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, to avoid any untoward incident.

A spokesman said that additional force had been deployed at mosques, imambargahs and madaras for Juma congregations.

He said patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and other public places.

He concluded that over 480 police men were deployed for juma security.