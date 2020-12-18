Strict security, SOPs to be ensured on Christmas: Acting DIG

Acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta & SSP Operation Ghulam Azfar Massar Friday said strict security arrangements and implementation of SOPs would be made at the worship places of Christian community on the eve of Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta & SSP Operation Ghulam Azfar Massar Friday said strict security arrangements and implementation of SOPs would be made at the worship places of Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

Acting DIG said, two days of control room would be set up in the office to scrutinize security measures in order to control any untoward situation in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review security finalizing of arrangement and implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by SSP Investigation Asad Khan Nasar, FC Lt Col Khalid Latif, Lt Col Sharjeel, SP Security Naeem Achakzai, SP Traffic Javed Ahmed, SP Headquarters Haleem Achakzai, SP Sariab Zia Mandukhel, Chief Metropolitan, apart from Attaullah Baloch, Father Kashif Ghauri, Father Khawar Mehboob, Father Nasir, Father Yarmi Rafiq, Father Jamil Inayat, Saman Bashir, Pasto Younis Lal and Pasto Asif, police officers and members of the Christian community.

Acting DIG said at home, the Christian community could wear masks, gloves and sanitize their hands, as well as keep their distance and religious observances, according to current precautions against the coronavirus.

"A two-day control room will be set up in the DIG Quetta office on December 24 and 25 in which focal persons of the concerned agencies will be presence at 24 hours to monitor security measure", he said.

He said the drinking liquids and aerial firing are not strictly allowed during religious festivals. "All religions have religious freedom and we will give them full protection so that they can worship and celebrate in a peaceful environment with freedom and security," he said.

On this occasion, the Christian community, religious leaders thanked the police and Frontier Corps for their cooperation and said that we have always had the protection of law enforcement agencies and our community has also shared their contribution with the security agencies on various religious festivals.

He said that the precautionary measures against the coronavirus would be fully implemented. However, the peaceful atmosphere would not be allowed to deteriorate due to aerial firing and drunkenness and in this regard such persons could be identified.