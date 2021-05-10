Strict SOP,lockdown enforcement ensured in Faisalabad

The district administration devised a comprehensive plan to ensure implementation of covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and smart lockdown from Monday as per the directives of National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of pandemic in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration devised a comprehensive plan to ensure implementation of covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and smart lockdown from Monday as per the directives of National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of pandemic in district Faisalabad.

In this connection,all markets, shops,shopping malls and offices as well as business activities will remain closed during holidays of Eidul Fitrwhile stalls of moon night bazaars, henna, bangle stalls, jewellery, clothing and shoes, etc. will also be banned completely.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that district government along with police and other departments took necessary steps to check the covid-19 transmission.

He urged the citizens to stay at home to keep them safe from corona's the third wave as it was perilous.

He said that medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, ovens (Tandoor), dairy shops, food, takeaways and media offices would remain open round the clock whereas grocery stores, sweets shops, bakeries, vegetables, fruits, meat and chicken shops, utility services will be allowed from 9 a.

m. to 6 p.m. daily during Eid holidays.

He said that it is mandatory for every citizen to wear a facemask, while inter-provincial and intra-city public transport will be completely prohibited from 6 p.m. on May 10 to May 15, 2021. However, trains will be allowed to carry 70 percent passengers, while private vehicles, taxis, cabs and rickshaws will be allowed to carry 50 percent passengers of their capacity, he added.

Spokesman further said that all kinds of gatherings, sports competitions and cultural programs will be completely banned while parks, shrines, fitness gyms, cinemas, theaters, etc. will also be closed completely. Similarly, wedding halls, marquees and community centers will also not be allowed to open during Eid holidays, he said.

Orders of NCOC will be implemented in true letter and spirit under the latest instructions of Department of Primary & Secondary Health Care Punjab and only those sections will be allowed for operation, which were exempted from lockdown, he added.