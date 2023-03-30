UrduPoint.com

Strict Vigilance Ordered On Eve Of Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023

Strict vigilance ordered on eve of Easter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Thursday said that on the occasion of Easter, extra personnel would be deployed in densely populated areas and public parks to ensure foolproof security.

In this connection, he said that instructions had been issued to all DSPs for ensuring strict vigilance at the entry and exit points of the district.

The SSP Sukkur also issued instructions to SSPs of all districts of the region to provide foolproof security to various programmes on the occasion of Easter.

