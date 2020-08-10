Strictly enforce SOP in all tourist spots for protection: Riaz Ahmed Khan

Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners of the region to ensure the strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the safety of tourists, hotels and restaurant employees during the COVID-19 outbreak

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners of the region to ensure the strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the safety of tourists, hotels and restaurant employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The instructions were given to the DCs after the address of Chief Secretary KPK on the video link meeting.

He further said that strictly monitor the activities in their respective areas and take stern action against the violators of the SOPs, seal all those hotels and restaurants that would neglect the orders.

Fix the prices of groceries and other commodities in all tourist spots before 14th August and inspect them on a daily basis, also take strict action against the timber mafia and people involved in chopping the trees.

Commissioner Hazara further said that while achieving the target of Anti-polio drive immunize all under 5 years of age children and all DCs should remain in contact with their District Health Officers (DHO) and EPI coordinators.

While instructing DC Mansehra about the encroachment around River Kunhar Riaz Khan Mahsood ordered to immediately start the ani-encroachment drive. All DCs should celebrate 14th August in their respective district with pomp and show.

Later DCs of all 8 districts of Hazara division also briefed Commissioner Hazara division about the measures taken by the district administration regarding monsoon tree plantation drive, anti-encroachment drive, anti-dengue drive, price control, ban on plastic shopping bags, illegal forest cutting, Clean and Green Pakistan, enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs in all tourists spots, state land acquisition for PM Housing Scheme, open Kutcharies, revenue record computerization, provision of sugar and wheat flour on control price and 14th august celebrations.