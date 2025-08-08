Strictly Monitoring Of Private Schools Opening In Summer Vacation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The District Education Authority Lahore has decided strictly monitoring of all private schools that have ignored the summer vacations' orders of the Punjab Education Department.
Chief Executive Officer Education Lahore Malik Nazeer Hussain Cheena, in this connection, said that field officers would ensure implementation of the orders, issued by the government at all costs.
According to the authority, strict action will be taken on the spot against all such private schools that are ignoring government orders or are open despite closure during Summer and will be sealed immediately.
In this regard, a complaint cell has also been set up at the head office of the District Education Authority so that parents, citizens and other concerned persons can immediately file complaints.
The education authority says that no leniency will be tolerated and legal action will be taken against the concerned school administration for violation of the orders.
