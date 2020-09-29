Strike and Search operations', Haripur police seizes drugs, weapons

Haripur police seized large quantities of drugs and illegal weapons during search and strike operation across the district

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Haripur police seized large quantities of drugs and illegal weapons during search and strike operation across the district.

Haripur Police Tuesday conducted search and strike operation on the direction of DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar to maintain law and order in the district.

Police Station City, Khanpur, Ghazi, Khalabat, Beer and Saddar along with a contingent of police and lady police carried out search and strike operation under the supervision of SDPOs.

During the search operation, about 400/450 houses were checked across the district.

Cases were registered against 22 owners under RPA 10 for renting out their houses and not registering with the police station.

During the operations against illegal weapons, 25 pistols, three guns and 3030 cartridges of various bores were recovered and cases were registered under the Arms Ordinance.

During the operations against drug dealers, 3200 grams of cannabis, 650 grams of heroin and 180 cups of liquor were seized and cases were registered under various police stations across the district under the Narcotics Act.