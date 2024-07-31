Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Strike at PU ends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Punjab University Employees and Punjab University Officers Welfare Associations have reached an agreement, after which the parties announced ending the strike.

In this regard, the PU administration played an active role.

