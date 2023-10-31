Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellors / heads of Public Sector HEIs of Pakistan have rejected and disowned the illegitimate and unreasonable call for strike by All Punjab Universities BPS Teachers Association and express solidarity with the Higher Education Commission.

It was decided at an online meeting of Vice Chancellors of all public universities presided over by Vice Chancellors Committee Chairman Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Dr Iqrar said that the vice chancellors of all public sector universities requested the teaching community to refrain from participation in the strike in the larger interest of education in the country.

The meeting urged the teaching community to use their skills to improve the students' abilities and solve the problems being faced by the society and the industry on scientific bases.

Dr Iqrar further said that this protest call will provoke disruption in the peaceful environment of educational activities and also cause anxiety among teachers and students.

He said, "We have to play our role to strengthen the educational environment and not play for students' future by being part of such activities.

He said, "Instead of promoting the protest trend, we have to pave the way for knowledge and education."

Lauding the role of the Higher Education Commission, he said that the HEC has not only taken measures to improve the quality of education, but has also been providing support in financial matters faced by universities.

He said that it is the result of the policies of the Higher Education Commission that some universities of the country have found the space among the best universities of the globe.

He said, "We have to further strengthen the Higher Education Commission by adopting the policy of reconciliation."

He said that teachers are recognized as the role model for society, but if they become a part of protests by shutting down classes, it will have negative effects on the character building of the students.

He urged the teachers to use all their strength in progress and solving the problems being faced by the country.