Strike failure shows public trust in govt policies: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat Saturday said the failure of strike call given by certain traders, showed that opposition 's narrative has been rejected by the people and traders have full confidence in the government policies.

He was commenting on call, given by the trader groups, supported by the opposition, against the alleged taxes imposed by the government.

The law minister said that in fact the failure of the strike was a success of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government as people expressed their trust in its determination to strengthen the national economy, marred by former two governments.

He said, "We appreciate the patriot and sincere traders who rejected the call and supported the government for a noble cause; it shows that the nation has risen up to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is struggling to revive the dead economy by focusing on austerity and expanding the tax net.

" The other positive aspect shown by people's response was that they had recognised the looters, who shifted the wealth, gathered in Pakistan through taxes and commissions, abroad. The looters purchases large properties for their sons and daughters with that money, he added.

The public has become aware of the fact that the present price-hike was the result of huge corruption, committed by both previous ruling parties in the last 10 years, Raja Basharat said adding that in the developed countries, all people pay taxes responsibly. In reward, the government provided them the best civic facilities. However, he added, in Pakistan the rich persons evade taxes that put the whole burden on a small number of taxpayers. "We honour those citizens and traders who pay their taxes honestly and help the government.I hope the realistic policies of the government will bring economic stability in the country and solve problems facing people currently," he added.