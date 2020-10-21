UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strike Observed Against Suspension Of 2 Patwaris

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Strike observed against suspension of 2 patwaris

Patwaris of district Abbottabad Wednesday once again observed strike against the suspension of two patwaris on bribery charges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Patwaris of district Abbottabad Wednesday once again observed strike against the suspension of two patwaris on bribery charges.

Anjuman Patwarian and Qanoongo Abbottabad Patwaris of district Abbottabad have declared that the strike would continue till the restoration of the services to the two patwaris.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in the first week of September, DC Abbottabad suspended two patwaris on the charges of bribery and started a departmental inquiry.

At that time, Anjman Patwarian and Qanoongo Abbottabad observed strike for their restoration and later end strike on the assurance of transparent inquiry.

Patwar and Qanoongo members claimed that they were compelled to strike as no charges of bribery have been proved up till now.

Related Topics

Abbottabad September

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

2 minutes ago

Socioeconomic justice essential for good mental he ..

35 seconds ago

Flour mill sealed for black marketing of official ..

36 seconds ago

Young Employees in South Korea Among Worst Affecte ..

38 seconds ago

Germany Ready to Send 160 Soldiers to NATO Countri ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine to Build 2 Naval Bases in Black Sea, Impor ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.