Strike observed against suspension of 2 patwaris

Patwaris of district Abbottabad Wednesday once again observed strike against the suspension of two patwaris on bribery charges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Patwaris of district Abbottabad Wednesday once again observed strike against the suspension of two patwaris on bribery charges.

Anjuman Patwarian and Qanoongo Abbottabad Patwaris of district Abbottabad have declared that the strike would continue till the restoration of the services to the two patwaris.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in the first week of September, DC Abbottabad suspended two patwaris on the charges of bribery and started a departmental inquiry.

At that time, Anjman Patwarian and Qanoongo Abbottabad observed strike for their restoration and later end strike on the assurance of transparent inquiry.

Patwar and Qanoongo members claimed that they were compelled to strike as no charges of bribery have been proved up till now.