Strike Of Doctors Enters 39th Day In KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Strike of doctors enters 39th day in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The strike of doctors and other paramedical staff has entered 39th day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,resulting of great suffering for poor patients coming to Peshawar from far flung districts for treatment.

The pain and mental agony of patients continued in Peshawar due to the prolong strike of the Grand Health Alliance including doctors and laboratory staff protesting against health reforms in KP.

On Friday, the patients who came from remote districts suffered great problems in Government hospitals including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where OPDs services were suspected for the last 39 days and only emergency services were being provided to patients.

The extended strike has forced many poor patients to visit private hospitals and clinics where they were being charged heavily.

The poor patients have to pay extra fee in X-Rays, Ultrasound and other laboratory charges in private hospitals and clinics. The patients demanded stern action against doctors on strike and appointment of new doctors on emergency basis to provide relief to poor patients.

