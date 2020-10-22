UrduPoint.com
Strike Of GHA, Lawyers,Patwris Continue Till Fulfill Demands: Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:41 PM

Strike of GHA, lawyers,Patwris continue till fulfill demands: protesters

Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers fraternity of Abbottabad Thursday continued the strike for the acceptance of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers fraternity of Abbottabad Thursday continued the strike for the acceptance of their demands.

Out-Patient Door (OPD) and operation theaters of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) were closed owing to the strike and many prescheduled operations were also postponed where hundreds of patients were lamented over the strike and were forced to visit private clinics.

On the call of GHA doctors, paramedic, nurses, clerical and Class IV staff of ATH continued to strike on the third consecutive day against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor.

The striking employees were demanding to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

Pen down strike of the Qanoongo and Patwari association of district Abbottabad also continued their strike on the second day against the suspension of two Patwaris on the bribery charges.

Yesterday the members of the association have declared that the strike would continue until the restoration of the services to the two patwaris. During the first week of September DC Abbottabad suspended two Patwaris on the charges of bribery and started a departmental inquiry.

Strike and protest of the legal fraternity of the Hazara division entered in 2nd day where a complete strike was observed in eight districts of the region against the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the amendments in CPC where like other districts of KPK, lawyers of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram bar councils have also observed a complete boycott of courts.

The protesting lawyers have asked the provincial government to immediately withdraw the amendment in CPCA large number of people from all across the Hazara division who are visiting ATH Abbottabad, Revenue office and courts of Abbottabad for their issues are facing worst kind of difficulties, during two months this was the second strike of Patwaris.

