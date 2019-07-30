Strike of WASA employees halts de-watering of accumulated rainwater in Hyderabad

The strike of employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) also become the main reason of inundation of low lying areas of Hyderabad after heavy downpour

The employees went on strike following non payment of salaries and outstanding dues and despite assurances from Managing Director WASA they refused to discharge their responsibilities resulting non-functioning of de-watering machines despite availability of electricity at the pumping stations.

The situation is causing great inconvenience to the residents who are living in low lying areas of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas of Hyderabad district who remained under knee high water since last 40 hours.