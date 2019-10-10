UrduPoint.com
Strike, Protest Against Norms Of Doctors Profession: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that strike or protest is against the noble profession of the medical community as service to ailing humanity gives a unique status and importance to doctors

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he questioned if doctors were on strike then who would attend the patients coming for treatment.

"There is no justification of going on strike for acceptance of their demands and doctors should perform their official duties instead of going on strike," he said.

He said that issues could be settled with mutual understanding. "Provision of the best healthcare facilities is our mission and doctors will have to perform the role of a benign benefactor by best serving patients," the chief minister concluded.

