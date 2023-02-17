UrduPoint.com

Strikes At German Airports Force More Than 1,300 Lufthansa Flights To Be Canceled

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Strikes at German airports force more than 1,300 Lufthansa flights to be canceled

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) -:Lufthansa was forced to cancel more than 1,300 flights because of strikes at airports in Germany, the flag carrier said Friday.

The Verdi trade union decided to take strike action for public sector employees at Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen airports.

"As a result, the Lufthansa Group is regrettably forced to suspend its flight operations at its German hubs in Frankfurt and Munich in particular for that day, canceling a total of more than 1,300 flights," it said in a statement about the flights scheduled for Friday.

Lufthansa said it already informed passengers affected by the cancellations and, where possible, is offering alternative connections and rebooking on rail.

"We regret the enormous impact of this warning strike which is being carried out at the expense of our passengers. We are not a party to the collective bargaining and have no influence on it – nevertheless, our guests and we are massively affected," it added.

Regular operations are expected to be back to normal as early as Saturday, said Lufthansa.

Related Topics

German Germany Dortmund Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Hamburg Munich

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.