Strikes not solution of any problem: CM Spokesperson

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that strikes were not solution of any problem, rather the issues should be resolved with mutual consultation.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad, he said that PTI government was striving hard to improve the life standard of the people. In this connection various measures being taken which were helpful in stabilizing national economy.

He said that he was visiting various cities to hear the problems of the traders and business community so that their issues could be resolved amicably.He said that "we should focus on increasing national exports so that Pakistan could fetch maximum foreign exchange".He added that European countries are best attractive market for Pakistani exports, therefore, we should concentrate to these markets for our best national interests.

He said that some elements gave strike call for their vested interests.

However, the traders and business community foiled their nefarious designs by rejecting strike call and continuing their business activities.

He further said that government had set its priority to weed out corruption from Pakistani society and for this purpose we have started accountability process from big fishes. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan an honest man, and added that he is bearing expenditure of his house from his own pocket while Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also trimmed down 50 percent of his entertainment budget.

Responding to a question, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that apex court is investigating the issue of judge's video and summoned all those people who had links with this issue.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.