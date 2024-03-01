Open Menu

Striking Balance B/w Population, Resources Urged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Striking balance b/w population, resources urged

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A community awareness seminar was organized by the Department of Population Welfare, as part of a family planning awareness campaign to strike a balance between population and resources.

District Officer Farzana Kausar addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between population and resources.

She stressed the need to adopt appropriate birth intervals to ensure not only the health of the child but also the well-being of the mother.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Naseer expressed his thoughts, stating the importance of collectively working to make Pakistan prosperous, emphasizing that achieving a balance between population and resources through appropriate birth intervals is essential.

The Department of Population Welfare, Punjab Government, provides free facilities to promote and encourage both

personal benefit and raising awareness among people about family planning.

It is essential for all of us to stand together for the national cause, he noted.

Seminar participants appreciated the efforts of the department and expressed confidence in working together with the department to bring about societal change and ensure alignment with people's perspectives.

APP/kmr/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Population Welfare Family All

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

1 hour ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

1 hour ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

3 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

15 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

16 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

16 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan