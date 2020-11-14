“Stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance to be brought next week, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded police officer and his daughter for showing bravery for recovery of a child-girl subjected to sexual abuse by a gang of three men.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Federal government would bring a “stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance” next week.

He made this announcement through his Twitter account.

“The ordinance will close all loopholes,” said the PM in his tweet, sharing details of his telephone call to a police hero who captured main character in Kashmore’ horrific rape incident in which a mother and her four-year old daughter became victim.

PM Khan lauded bravery of the police officer.

Sindh Police ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro and his daughter had practically shown courage in rescue operation for rescuing a four-year-old girl from men who tortured and gang-raped her.

“Spoke to ASI Buriro lauding his and his daughter's exemplary initiative and courage in the arrest of Kashmore rapist,” .

He also tweeted: “The nation is proud of them and he has given positive uplift to the image of the police,”.

The PM was referring to the sexual abuse of a minor and her mother by three men in Kashmore.

According to the details, Nasim Bibi was fooled by three men who took her to Kashmore with the promise of a job. However, they subjected her of gang-rape before selling her to Khairullah Bugti who was identified as another member of the gang. The child girl, however, remained with the two others.

The victim woman, later was allowed to go with a condition that she would entice another woman. However, she went directly to Kashmore police for recovery of her daughter.