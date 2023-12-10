Open Menu

Stringent Measures Taken To Ensure Traffic Rule Compliance

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 10:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) On the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, traffic police Abbottabad intensified efforts against various traffic violations throughout December 2023.

During this period, as many as 231 motorcyclists challaned for violating traffic regulations. A total of 523/550 FIRs and 279 PPC actions were taken, with specific attention given to 321 motorcyclists without helmets and 243 underage motorcyclists, resulting in the impoundment of their motorcycles.

The crackdown extended to vehicles with tinted windows and removed tint of 456 cars while huge fines were also imposed. Additionally, 56 drivers faced penalties for using pressure horns, prompting the removal of their horns.

The enforcement of police lights and flashing lights regulations resulted in fines for 122 vehicles. Responding to public complaints regarding overcharging, 453 local transport vehicles were fined, addressing concerns raised by the community.

Furthermore, 321 local and school vehicles were penalized for overloading on public transport buses, emphasizing the importance of adherence to safety regulations. In a city-wide initiative, fines were imposed on 254 private and public vehicles for unauthorized construction and parking violations at various locations

