UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stringent Measures Urged Against Drug Use In Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Stringent measures urged against drug use in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Force Commanders Conference of Anti Narcotics Force on Wednesday recommended stringent measures against drug use in educational institutions.

The conference was held at Headquarters ANF Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, said a news release. Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

Director General ANF directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drug in educational institutions.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences, and emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Director General showed satisfaction on the overall performance of ANF. Progress on counter narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention, awareness programs, and treatment of drug addicts at ANF Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs) was comprehensively reviewed.

Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analyzed.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, discipline of force, best practices and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

Related Topics

Drugs Rawalpindi Progress All Best

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

4 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

4 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.