Stringent security measures adopted for General Elections in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain peace during general election 2024, Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) to deploy a formidable force of 6,500 personnel in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In order to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain peace during general election 2024, Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) to deploy a formidable force of 6,500 personnel in the Federal capital.

This massive security operation will be further fortified by 1,000 Frontier Constabulary members, 1,500 Rangers, and officials from the Pakistan Army at polling stations across the capital, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that to guarantee the adherence to Election Commission regulations, a central control room has been set up in Safe City Islamabad. Islamabad Capital Police officials assigned to security duties have already taken their positions at the polling stations and will remain vigilant even through the night.

He further said that stringent measures are in place to deter any violations, with legal action promised against activities such as the display of arms, aerial firing, and any disruptive behavior by potential rioters.

Authorities are also taking steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and efficient parking arrangements.

To bolster transparency, surveillance cameras are set to be installed at sensitive polling stations. In a move to support the work of journalists, foreign observers, and observation teams covering the elections, the Islamabad Capital Police commits to providing professional assistance throughout the electoral process, he added.

The topmost priorities for the Islamabad Capital Police are the safety of citizens and the successful execution of peaceful elections in the federal capital. The masses are urged to stay connected with ICP authorities through emergency helpline 15 for more updates on this crucial security operation unfolding as the nation approaches the 2024 General Elections, he concluded.