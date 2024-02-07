Stringent Security Measures Adopted For General Elections In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
In order to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain peace during general election 2024, Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) to deploy a formidable force of 6,500 personnel in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) In order to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain peace during general election 2024, Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) to deploy a formidable force of 6,500 personnel in the Federal capital.
This massive security operation will be further fortified by 1,000 Frontier Constabulary members, 1,500 Rangers, and officials from the Pakistan Army at polling stations across the capital, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.
He said that to guarantee the adherence to Election Commission regulations, a central control room has been set up in Safe City Islamabad. Islamabad Capital Police officials assigned to security duties have already taken their positions at the polling stations and will remain vigilant even through the night.
He further said that stringent measures are in place to deter any violations, with legal action promised against activities such as the display of arms, aerial firing, and any disruptive behavior by potential rioters.
Authorities are also taking steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and efficient parking arrangements.
To bolster transparency, surveillance cameras are set to be installed at sensitive polling stations. In a move to support the work of journalists, foreign observers, and observation teams covering the elections, the Islamabad Capital Police commits to providing professional assistance throughout the electoral process, he added.
The topmost priorities for the Islamabad Capital Police are the safety of citizens and the successful execution of peaceful elections in the federal capital. The masses are urged to stay connected with ICP authorities through emergency helpline 15 for more updates on this crucial security operation unfolding as the nation approaches the 2024 General Elections, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..
Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters
Security beefed up in Islamabad
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118
European stock markets drop, Shanghai extends gains
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate v ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information2 minutes ago
-
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President2 minutes ago
-
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-year term2 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters7 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-1187 minutes ago
-
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation7 minutes ago
-
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters5 minutes ago
-
Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to the reservoir5 minutes ago
-
Weather to be cold and windy on Election Day5 minutes ago
-
DC witnesses electoral material distribution5 minutes ago