Stringent Security Measures Adopted For Muharram Ul Haram: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) ::Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that strict security measures had been adopted during Muharram ul Haram and officials of the Interior Ministry would remain on duty during Ashura holidays.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Corona ward at Holy Family Hospital, the minister said he would visit provincial capitals to review steps taken there to ensure foolproof security.

Answering to a question, Rashid said that no Afghan refugee had entered into Pakistan to date as Pakistan had closed its borders on the recommendation of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan, he said, was already hosting over three million Afghan refugees and cannot afford to entertain more.

The minister said the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was over now and the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would complete its tenure.

Rashid, appreciating the role of doctors and paramedical staff in the fight against Corona epidemic, said they were the real national heroes protecting lives of the people.

He said 20 new ventilators were provided to the hospital by the NCOC while 15 more would be soon added to the facility.

The minister informed that a modern Mother and Child hospital having 14 operation theaters would be completed by December 31, 2021.

Sheikh Rashid aslo sought traders' cooperation in ensuring standard operating procedures introduced by the government to contain COVID-19.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the minister about the hospital and facilities being offered. He also appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Rashid in establishing a Corona ward at the hospital.

