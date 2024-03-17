Open Menu

Stringent Security Measures Ensures In All Places Of Hindu Community: SSP Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Stringent security measures ensures in all places of Hindu community: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) SSP Sukkur Sumair Noor Channa on Sunday directed the officers concerned to ensure effective and stringent security measures particularly at the temples and other worship places of Hindu community on the account of Holi festival.

Felicitating the Hindu community on Holi, he also asked the police officers to ensure proper coordination with the organizers regarding the events.

SSP, Sukkur ordered coordination at police station level for ensuring effective security at the venues of the Holi events.

He also instructed to keep an eye on suspicious activities in surroundings of temples and to ensure immediate measures to avoid any untoward incident.

