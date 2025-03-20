Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday issued stringent security orders and a security plan on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (AS) (21st Ramazan)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday issued stringent security orders and a security plan on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (AS) (21st Ramazan).

Under the security plan, 800 police personnel will perform duties for the security of 29 Majalis and 10 mourning processions, while 82 wings of Sindh Rangers will remain on standby.

SSP Larkana also ordered anti-riot reserve platoons to remain on standby at the Larkana Police Headquarters.

Snipers equipped with modern scopes will be deployed on high-rise buildings along the routes of the central mourning procession. Walk-through gates, metal detectors, video recording, and CCTV surveillance will monitor all gatherings and processions.

In this regard, a special control room has been established at the SSP Office Larkana.

SSP Larkana instructed police personnel that no police personnel will leave their duty point until participants and mourners of processions safely return to their homes."