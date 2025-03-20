Stringent Security Plan Finalized For Youm E Ali
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday issued stringent security orders and a security plan on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (AS) (21st Ramazan)
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday issued stringent security orders and a security plan on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (AS) (21st Ramazan).
Under the security plan, 800 police personnel will perform duties for the security of 29 Majalis and 10 mourning processions, while 82 wings of Sindh Rangers will remain on standby.
SSP Larkana also ordered anti-riot reserve platoons to remain on standby at the Larkana Police Headquarters.
Snipers equipped with modern scopes will be deployed on high-rise buildings along the routes of the central mourning procession. Walk-through gates, metal detectors, video recording, and CCTV surveillance will monitor all gatherings and processions.
In this regard, a special control room has been established at the SSP Office Larkana.
SSP Larkana instructed police personnel that no police personnel will leave their duty point until participants and mourners of processions safely return to their homes."
Recent Stories
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali
Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif2 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques4 minutes ago
-
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali4 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon4 minutes ago
-
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day6 minutes ago
-
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight6 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases6 minutes ago
-
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council6 minutes ago
-
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded6 minutes ago
-
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers6 minutes ago
-
Govt paying attention to root out menace of terrorism from country: Asif4 minutes ago
-
Recovered mobile phones returned to owners in Chiniot4 minutes ago