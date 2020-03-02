Strive Hard Awearness Campaign For " Inheritance Law" In Full Swing

The awareness campaign of the Ministry of Human Right on disseminating information on inheritance law was being continued in print and electronic media, said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Monda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The awareness campaign of the Ministry of Human Right on disseminating information on inheritance law was being continued in print and electronic media, said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Monday.

Talking to APP, she said that the aim of the campaign is to start changing the systems that prevent women from achieving their potential and protect the rights of legal heirs.

She added that MoHR is committed to protect the human rights specially women and child rights, It would improve democracy and leadership,besides facilitating access to justice and enable women to know their rights as humans.

She added that (MoHR) Ministry of Human Rights will also increase the women's understanding and knowledge about inheritance law in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

The life of women would be improved after the proper implementation of this law and women specially belong to remote area would be aware to their right of " Inherent " .

She further added that the government also committed to provide justice for women at their door steps.

Ministry of Human Rights was striving hard to create awareness among women about getting fundamental rights in targeted districts of Punjab.