UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Several Cities

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

Strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities

A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country including Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore on Tuesday afternoon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country including Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore on Tuesday afternoon.Jolts of earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, were felt in different parts of the country.According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, epicenter of the earthquake was five kilometer north of Jhelum, while its depth was recorded as 10 kilometers.At least five persons were killed and more than a hundred people sustained injuries as 5.8 magnitude earthquake.Several houses, shops and and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, image obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks on roads.

Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and emergency has been declared at all the hospitals.

Meanwhile, mobile service has also been affected in the area.The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Daska, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Chiniot, Mansehra, Batagram, Torghar, Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) Bhimber, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin.Meteorological Department said that according to its preliminary assessment, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province."The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir," Chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Chiniot Mansehra Rawalpindi Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Batagram Daska Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.