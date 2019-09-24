A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country including Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore on Tuesday afternoon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities and northern parts of the country including Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore on Tuesday afternoon.Jolts of earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, were felt in different parts of the country.According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, epicenter of the earthquake was five kilometer north of Jhelum, while its depth was recorded as 10 kilometers.At least five persons were killed and more than a hundred people sustained injuries as 5.8 magnitude earthquake.Several houses, shops and and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, image obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks on roads.

Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and emergency has been declared at all the hospitals.

Meanwhile, mobile service has also been affected in the area.The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Daska, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Chiniot, Mansehra, Batagram, Torghar, Mirpur (Azad Kashmir) Bhimber, Jhelum, and Mandi Bahauddin.Meteorological Department said that according to its preliminary assessment, the epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in the Punjab province."The quake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The worst hit was Mirpur, Azad Kashmir," Chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told.