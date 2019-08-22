Strong academia-industry linkages vital: VC

Strong academia-industry linkages are pre-requisite to compete with rest of the world and alleviate poverty, said Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Strong academia-industry linkages are pre-requisite to compete with rest of the world and alleviate poverty, said Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He was chairing a meeting of faculty members of Institute of business Administration UAF here Thursday.

"We have to build innovative technologies and display them at technological parks for the benefit of the society", said the VC, adding, "We have to develop solutions based research to address the issues of industry, farming community and people.

" The VC said that the university had chalked out a plan to provide its branding of potable water to the campus and the public at subsidized rates.

He said that everyone before launching a food item must go through the procedure of Punjab Food Authority for safer food.

Incharge IBMS Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Dr Abdul Ghaffor, Dr Waseem Ahmad, Dr Mubashar Mehdi, Dr Hammad Badar, Dr Burhan Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Nazam, Zeeshan Goreja, and other notables also spoke on the occasion.