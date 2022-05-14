UrduPoint.com

Strong Army Guarantor Of Security, Defense Of Country; Subia Kiran

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of country; Subia Kiran

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Saturday said that strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Saturday said that strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of the country.

In a statement issued here, she said that political parties should refrain from dragging Pakistan Army into politics for their personal interests saying that Pak Army has always sacrificed its lives for the defense of the country. "Law and order situation was improved in the country due to sacrifices of security forces including Pakistan Army", she said.

Subia Kiran Kabzai said that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's criticism of Pak Army in his meetings was not a right move and Pak Army has made it clear time and again that the Army has nothing to do with politics.

She said that political parties should refrain from involving Pakistan Army and other institutions in politics as strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of Pakistan.

"Officers and personnel of Pakistan Army and other security agencies have sacrificed their lives for the eradication of terrorism from the country which will never be forgotten", she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army From

Recent Stories

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailan ..

Sindh Police official wins boxing title in Thailand

3 minutes ago
 103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in Sou ..

103 power pilferage cases detected in a day in South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sex ..

Seminar held on 'Judicial response to cases of sexual, gender based violence'

3 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beau ..

DG PHA visits various roads, parks to inspect beautification work

3 minutes ago
 Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

Gang busted of meat suppliers of dead chickens

11 minutes ago
 RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.