Strong Army guarantor of security, defense of country; Subia Kiran

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Saturday said that strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai on Saturday said that strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of the country.

In a statement issued here, she said that political parties should refrain from dragging Pakistan Army into politics for their personal interests saying that Pak Army has always sacrificed its lives for the defense of the country. "Law and order situation was improved in the country due to sacrifices of security forces including Pakistan Army", she said.

Subia Kiran Kabzai said that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's criticism of Pak Army in his meetings was not a right move and Pak Army has made it clear time and again that the Army has nothing to do with politics.

She said that political parties should refrain from involving Pakistan Army and other institutions in politics as strong army was the guarantor of security and defense of Pakistan.

"Officers and personnel of Pakistan Army and other security agencies have sacrificed their lives for the eradication of terrorism from the country which will never be forgotten", she concluded.