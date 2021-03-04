Strong bar associations vital for strong judiciary: AJK CJ

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Chief Justice (CJ) Raja Saeed Akram Khan Thursday said becoming judge was a great responsibility as people attached hopes with judiciary for justice.

He was addressing the participants of 62nd Sharia Training Course at Sharia academy Islamabad, said a press release.

He termed judges the "guardians of the Constitution" and said the AJK people had full confidence on the judiciary.

He said judges should be bold and that was the prime quality of a judge. He said strong bar associations were vital for a strong judiciary.

The AJK CJ distributed shields among the trainees whereas, the Sharia Academy Islamabad director general presented a shield to the AJK CJ on this occasion.