Strong Criticism Compels PML-N KP To Cancel All Tickets Of VC/NC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) provincial body on Monday canceled the tickets for the General Councilor, Kisan, Youth, Women and Minority Councilor, the candidates who were contesting elections from Village Councils and Neighborhood councils.

The action was taken after a strong criticism on the award of PML-N tickets from different districts of Hazara division and other parts of the province.

Only Tehsil Mayor ticket holders from all across the province would contest elections on PML-N tickets during the second phase of local body elections while the rest of the candidates would be considered as independent, a representative of PML-N informed.

Keeping in view of strong reservations from former Chief Minister and Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, president PML-N Youth Wing MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, various Members National Assembly and Members Provincial Assemblies, besides candidates of PML-N provincial body has decided to cancel the tickets.

The candidates who had been issued party tickets for the Local Body (LB) polls now would be considered as canceled and all those would contest elections as independent candidates.

Only party tickets of Tehsil mayors issued by the provincial leadership to the candidates would participate in the LB elections on the party ticket.

Village Councilor candidates wold contest in the elections as independents in the best interest of the party.

