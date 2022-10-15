(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem on Saturday called in US Ambassador Donald Blome to deliver a demarche conveying Pakistan's disappointment and concern on the unwarranted remarks made by the US President, which were not based on ground reality or facts.

"It was made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear programme and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The demarche was conveyed on the recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden during a Congressional campaign committee reception on October 14.

The real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance, it was added.

"It was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace," the spokesperson said.