Strong democracy bringing political, economical stability in country: Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the strong democracy and parliament had been bringing political and economical stability in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was effectively working for speedy development and prosperity of the country besides, strengthening the national economy and revamping the institutions, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the main problem of Pakistan was corruption that was why it had not achieved immense progress and development.

The PTI government was determined to eradicate the menace of corruption and recover the looted national exchequer from the corrupts and plunderers, he added.

The spokesman said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against looters without political interference.

Replying to a question, he expressed hope that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not hold protest demonstration in the Federal capital due to prevailing situation of the country.