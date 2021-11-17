UrduPoint.com

Strong Democracy Only Possible Through Transparent Elections: Ali Nawaz

Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:29 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said that transparent elections through Electric Voting Machine (EVM's) is only way to strengthen democracy

Talking to a private news channel he said, the government adopted all parliamentary customs during the process of presenting EVM bill in the Parliament and also held talks in senate and its committees and later in media.

Ali Nawaz said the government also dealt with all important issues including corona pandemic situation and distribution of money among more than hundred thousand families through Ehsas programme.

He said elections in the country have always been controversial due to which democracy could not be strengthened.

He said opposition parties should come up in support of government on electoral process reforms rather opposing the legislation.

