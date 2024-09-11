Strong Earthquake Felt In Various Cities Across Pakistan
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:06 PM
Tremors have been felt in Peshawar, Islamabad and many other cities of Punjab including Lahore today
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2024) A strong earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was felt several cities across Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on Wednesday (today).
The quake struck areas in the Federal capital, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing widespread alarm.
Tremors were reported in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Waziristan, Multan, Kacha Khu, Khanewal, Shujaabad, Sangla Hill, Nankana Sahib, Renala Khurd, Maananwala, Chichawatni, Burewala, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Pattoki, and Kala Shah Kaku.
The intensity of the earthquake led to significant panic among residents, who rushed out of their homes and offices reciting the Kalima Tayyiba. Fortunately, no casualties or financial damage have been reported as of now.
According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 10 kilometers.
